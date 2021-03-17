Lagos State Government is set to immortalize the late Lateef Kayode Jakande by creating a Leadership Fellowship Academy.

The academy is to produce new leaders across the State.

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu said this at ‘A Day of Tributes’ in honour of the first civilian Governor who died on February the 11th, 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat described the late Lateef Jakande as a Great and selfless leader and an outstanding journalist.

The Governor assured that the rail project conceived 38 years ago under the administration of Lateef Jakande will be available within the next one and half years.