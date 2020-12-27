The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has impounded 60 vehicles from drivers who committed various traffic offences over the weekend.

The Chairman of the task force, SP Shola Jejeloye, said this in a statement signed by the Taskfroce’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, on Sunday in Lagos.

The offences included driving against traffic (one-way), driving on BRT lanes by unauthorised vehicle drivers and causing road obstructions.

Jejeloye was quoted as saying that the traffic offenders were apprehended at different parts of the state for contravening the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

He urged motorists to desist from driving against traffic and obey the various traffic signs conspicuously displayed on all roads across the city by the government to avoid the wrought of the law.