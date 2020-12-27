The Lagos State Government has sealed the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki Waterside, and 10 other event centers and clubs under lock for allegedly impeding its efforts to curtail spread of COVID-19 second wave in the state.

Others sealed by the State government through the Lagos State Safety Commission were DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, The Wave Beach club among others.

Addressing newsmen after the closure, Director-General of the Commission, Lanre Mojola, affirmed that the state government was committed to curbing community transmission of the virus.

The commission boss, during its routine enforcement and monitoring exercise, however, warned that any establishment that broke the government seal and continues its operations will be prosecuted once documentation has been properly processed.

Mojola, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, stressed that mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes, and public places without observing necessary COVID-19 safety guidelines would increase the spread of the virus.

He urged the public to maintain and observe all necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holidays whilst remembering the reason for the season which bothers on sacrifice.

The safety boss maintained that Lagosians must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government in its effort to effectively curtail the virus across the state.

The closure of the outfits came days after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rolled out new COVID-19 protocols following his certification by medical experts to leave self-isolation.

The commission’s monitoring and enforcement team had earlier sealed Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club, Victoria Island among others.