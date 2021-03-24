Lagos Water Corporation on Wednesday presented Bond Certificates to 20 former staff who retired from the public service in 2019.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Corporation, Engr. Muminu Adekunle Badmus, said the presentation was to the 2nd batch of the 2019 retirees who have been scheduled to receive their bond certificates.

He expressed appreciation to Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Governor

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the unflinching support and assistance towards payment of the retirement benefits as well as improved welfare for staff to enhance service delivery.

The MD thanked the retirees for their patience, commitment, hard work, loyalty and resourcefulness towards positive and effective service delivery while in active service, imploring them to spend the money judiciously through genuine investment in lucrative businesses.

While reiterating that the presentation was for the second batch of the 2019 retirees, Engr. Badmus stated that the last batch will be presented before mid-year while hoping to commence the payment for the Y2020 batch before the end of Y2021.