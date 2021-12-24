LASEMA averts disaster as Iyana-Odo pipeline explodes, powerline collapses

The Lagos State Emergency Safety Agency, LASEMA, has averted a massive emergency disaster following a pipeline explosion in the Royal Estate Iyana Odo area of the state.

According to a statement personally signed by the agency’s Director General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, a distress call was received via the emergency toll-free line at 12.30am Friday morning regarding a pipeline explosion at Royal Estate Iyana Odo along LASU-Igando Road.

Mr Osanyintolu said the men of the emergency responders Immediately activated the Emergency Response Plan and the Agency’s Response Team at Igando was deployed.

He said further: “the arrival of the team, it was discovered that a 330KV Transmission Powerline collapsed with its power cables, spreading across the two lanes of the Major Road inward and outward Igando-Idimu Road as a result of the impact of a pipeline explosion which occurred few metres away from the collapsed Powerline, at Royal Estate, Iyana-Odo inward Igando,’ he added.

Although no casualties recorded as at the time of filing this report, officials of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) team is already working to restore normalcy by removing the cables from the road.

In addition, the NNPC maintenance crew aided the residents of adjoining buildings in vacating the area so as to avert any secondary incident that could lead to loss of lives.

The Agency in collaboration with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, the Nigeria Police Force, the NNPC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NPF, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, PHCN, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, are the only responders at the scene.