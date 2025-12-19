The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary traffic diversion across major highways ahead of the 7th Road Edition of the Lagos Autofest Race scheduled for Sunday, December 22, 2025. According to a traffic advisory issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, shared via X on Friday,...

According to a traffic advisory issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, shared via X on Friday, the government stated that vehicular movement would be restricted around Inner Marina, Marina Road, and Kakawa Street on Lagos Island between 12 noon and 7 pm to ensure the smooth conduct of the race.

The statement reads, “Consequently, there will be a temporary road closure along the race routes; Marina Road (UBA) – KakawaStreet – Balabina Street – Broad Street – Issah Williams Street – Broad Street, and back to Inner Marina, which is the end point of the race.

“To this end, all junctions and intersections from Marina Road (UBA) to Broad Street (Inner Marina) will be cordoned off with road barriers to restrict access to the main race corridor.”

“Motorists are advised to exercise patience, as Traffic Management Authorities, including LASTMA, the Nigerian Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps, will be on the ground to manage vehicular movement along the affected routes, ensuring orderly traffic control and minimal impact on overall traffic flow,” the statement concluded.