The Lagos state police command as part of efforts aimed at riddingthe state of cultism, hooliganism have arrested a group of 17 young hoodlums who specialise in violent crimes and dispossessing residents of their valuables.

The Lagos state police command in a release signed by its public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the its operatives attached to the Orile Division of the Command, on Monday 14th September, 2020, arrested 17 (seventeen) armed hoodlums, who were attacking, harassing and dispossessing members of the public of their belongings around Amosun, Zion, Mosalasi and Ikale Street in Sasi Iganmu area of Lagos State, with dangerous weapons.

The suspected hoodlums arrested include:

1. Afolabi Abeeb ‘m’ Age 18

2. Adeniyi Fawaz ‘m’ Age 18

3. Ezekiel Kehinde ‘m’ Age 16

4. Babatunde Toheeb ‘m’ Age 17

5. Olanrewaju Quadri ‘m’ Age 19

6. Sunday Okon ‘m’ Age 16

7. Muhammad Usman ‘m’ Age 17

8. Ayinla Teslimi ‘m’ Age 18

9. Ayantunja Daniel ‘m’ Age 17

10. Prince Ogungbemi ‘m’ Age 17

11. Open Semiu ‘m’ Age 18

12. Abeeb Ajayi ‘m’ Age 14

13. Toheeb Lamidi ‘m’ Age 15

14. Isreal Iyiyemi ‘m’ Age 14

15. Omokunle Tomola ‘m’ Age 16

16. Faruq Babatunde ‘m’ Age 20

17. Damilare Alabi ‘m’ Age 15.

It added that based on the preliminary findings by the police, the hoodlums have not been linked to any of the existing cult groups in Lagos, but have various factions that forment troubles, engage in crimes and social vices and free-for-all in the areas.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, according to the release reaffirms his zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices while ordering the suspects to be profiled, investigated and charged to court without any delay in order to nip their criminal potentials and tendencies in the bud.

He further assured the general public of the zeal of the Police, under his leadership, and in line with the ideological perspectives, of the Inspector-General of Police, to adopt modern and effective anti-crime strategies to provide adequate security for all and sundry in Nigeria, particularly , in Lagos State.