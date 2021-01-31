The Lagos State Police Command says between Friday 29th and Saturday 30th January, 2021, 15 suspected traffic robbers were arrested in Oshodi and Ketu (Alausa) areas of the state.

This was confirmed in a statement on Sunday Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-olu.

Mr. Akosile said Lagos State is intensifying efforts in mopping up criminals suspected to be attacking motorists and commuters in traffic.

The police said the arrest came at the heels of the 4-day surveillance on black spots in Oshodi and Alausa (Ketu) with a view to weeding out criminals in the areas where it was reliably gathered that the suspects, most of who pretend to be load carriers in Oshodi, but abscond with travelers’ loads at dawn and at night. It has also been gathered that they often attack and rob unsuspecting Lagosians.