Barely 14 days after the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State, some boundary communities between Lagos and Ogun States are living in fear, as hoodlums have been robbing people of their money, food items and other valuables.

Our crew visited some of the communities, where house owners have taken it up to protect themselves.

Ifo, is a Local Government Area in Ogun State, South-West Nigeria. Its headquarters is located in Ifo town, which is few kilometres away from Lagos.

It has an area of 521 km² and a population of more than 500,000 people, according to the 2006 census.

For many years, the area, which shares boundary with Lagos, has suffered various neglects, including insecurity.

Recently, a hash tag Ogun unrest, was created on social media, to draw public attention to the plight of residents of the area.

Though, a lot of misinformation were detected on the thread, the fact remains that there are group of boys who were threats to the peace of the neighbourhood.

Broken bottles, damaged tiles and bornfire were seen on the streets of the communities in Lagos, sharing boundary with Ifo local government Area.

Most affected areas are Ifako-Ijaiye, Agbado crossing, Oke-Aro, Akute, Olambe, Ijoko, Ogbaayo, Ajegunle Iroko among others.

These communities, which play host to several factories, seem not safe for many reaidents who live here.

Our Crew met with Adunni Osundairo, who narrated how her home was invaded by some hoodlums. She was devasted by the incident.



” I believe there is an increased number of robbery attacks, because of the lockdown. Government should increase the stimulus package we can’t sleep anymore”

Another victim of the robbery incident, who profers name not mentioned, said: “They walk in groups, as much as 30 to 50 boys at the same time. They have been robbing the community before now. It started at about 5 months ago. They are underaged boys, between 14 and 20 years old. For more than 3 days, we have been staying awake between 7pm to 6am.”



Though, people living in the communities are scared of being robbed or abused, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, during a patrol in the area, assured residents of maximum security.

As residents of Ifo local government area await more attention from Lagos and Ogun state governments, there is the need for urgent intervention in the security situation of the area.

But for safety of people around the border communities to be guaranteed, the sit-at-home order must be adhered to, as movement especially at night, might be dangerous.