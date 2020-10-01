The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has described as untrue a report credited to an online blog alleging that a suit has been instituted challenging the eligibility of its candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, to contest for the Lagos East Senatorial Election on account of a purported double registration as a voter.

In a press release signed by the party’s publicity secretary in the state, Seye Oladejo, the party said the allegation as contained in the report is not only false but laughable, adding that It is apparent that the Plaintiffs have not availed themselves the original copy of the Electoral Act 2010 (As amended).

The party said it understands the panic, fear, and unease on account of the overwhelming and calamitous defeat that awaits its opponents on the 31st of October, 2020.

It advised that the proponents of the alleged lawsuit should do well to ask the Traducers of Willie Obiano (of Anambra State) and Yahaya Bello (of Kogi State) and avail themselves of several other Court decisions in that respect.

It urged its supporters to remain resolute while its traducers continue to chase shadows while it remains focused as the campaign proceeds and it continues to gather support in the nooks and crannies of the Lagos East Constituency.

It assures its teeming supporters and the entire electorate that Tokunbo Abiru’s eligibility as its candidate is unassailable and by God’s grace, he will emerge victorious at the election come 31st October 2020.