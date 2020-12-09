The Lagos State Ministry of Justice through the Directorate of Legislative Drafting, has commenced a stakeholders’ meeting on the Review of the Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law, 2015, to update the legislation and make it responsive to current realities.

At the state secretariat on Monday, the Director, Aderinsola Olarenwaju, said the legislation was due for an update.

She said a bigger session will be held with Obas and stakeholders in attendance

“The present legislation is a good law, it’s been in existence since 1957,” Olarenwaju noted.

The Director called on stakeholders to “send a memorandum for amendment of sections or repeal.”

Advertisement

There will be a session for Obas, Chiefs, and others for their submissions and contributions.

Director, Chieftaincy, Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Folami Lukman, praised the MoJ “especially the Directorate of Legislative Drafting” for organising the event.

He emphasised that the review was overdue, stressing that there were no fewer than 93 Monarchs (65 of whom are First Class Obas), while 10 Oba-ship Stools are presently vacant across the State.

The interactive session considered amending several sections of the Law, including Section 12 which provides that amendment or replacement of registered declaration is permissible only once.