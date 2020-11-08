253 persons arrested by the Police for criminal offences in connection with the #EndSARS protest in Lagos State are to be released immediately for lack of a prima facie case against them.

This was contained in a Statement released by the Office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN),, earlier today, Sunday November 8.

The Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice however, said 92 of the persons arrested would be prosecuted because there was a prima facie case established against them.

Mr. Onigbanjo, explained that the Police command in Lagos forwarded 40 case files in respect of 361 persons to the ministry’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP)for Legal Advice, last week.

And according to Kayode Oyekanmi who is the director of public affairs at the ministry, the statement; Legal Advice have now been issued on those case files.

He revealed that only 92 persons are now to be prosecuted at various courts, while other files will be dispatched to court on Monday this week.

The accused persons face charges ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder.

The DPP has also advised that the police carry out more investigation in respect of two more case files involving 16 persons.