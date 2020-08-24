The owner of the boat that was involved in an accident along the ilashe waterfront last month, Happiness Elebiju, was arraigned on Monday at the Lagos State high court in Ikeja.

Mr Elebiju pleaded not guilty to the ten count charge of involuntary manslaughter before justice Josephine Oyefeso.

The Lagos state government blamed the accident, which led to the drowning of twelve passengers on overcrowding and illegal activities of the boat operator.

Director of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody, noting that the state was ready to open trial.

But the defence counsel urged the court to grant him time to prepare for trial, arguing that he was just served the notice in the court.

After hearing both submissions, justice Oyefeso adjourned till Thursday this week, for commencement of trial and ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.