Kyiv, Moscow hold high-level talks at Ukraine-Belarus border

Ukraine High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow are taking place at the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Amidst the talk, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the next 24 hours is “crucial” for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military claims the pace of Russia’s assault has slowed.

But Ukraine’s health ministry says Civilian death toll now stands at 352, including 14 children.

The United Nations General Assembly observed a minute of silence for Ukraine as it opens a special emergency session to discuss Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

UNGA President Abdulla Shahid led the UN’s 193 members in the moment of meditation before calling for “an immediate ceasefire” in the conflict.