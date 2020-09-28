The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, has commended labour leaders for suspending their planned protest and strike over hike in electricity tariff and fuel pump price.

The GMD of the NNPC tweeting from his verified Twitter handle assured the NLC and TUC that NNPC would “diligently” implement the agreement reached between the labour leaders and Federal Government.

He added that the NLC and TUC demonstrated absolute faith in Nigeria and showed an understanding of the inevitability of PMS deregulation and jointly charted the way forward to secure local refining sufficiency through greater stakeholder inclusiveness and transparency.

He concluded that the NNPC will follow through diligently