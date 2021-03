Kwara state has taken delivery of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

The Executive Secretary of the Kwara state primary health care services, Dr Nusirat Elelu received the consignment Tuesday evening on behalf of the state government at the Ilorin international Airport, Ilorin.

She disclosed that governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is expected to flag off the vaccination while frontline workers will be given priority during the vaccination.