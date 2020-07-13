Kwara State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on Coronavirus, Mr. Kayode Alabi has again called on the people of the state to always adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr. Alabi, who made the call shortly after some of his aides tested positive for Covid-19, warned that the disease is a real and present danger that requires serious caution.

The deputy governor had tested negative for COVID-19.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Modupe Joel, the deputy governor explained that the government is determined to flatten the curve of Coronavirus and curb community transmission.

Mr. Alabi said his Covid-19 positive aides have been admitted to COVID 19/ Infectious center, Sobi Specialist Hospital Ilorin.

The Deputy Governor called on the people of the state to take responsibility in the fight against the disease, saying that the only antidote against COVID-19 is to obey all the government’s and health official’s precautionary measures such as wearing of nose masks.

He also advised all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to emulate his action by testing staff.