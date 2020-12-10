Abuja Electricity Distribution Company says power supply to Kontagora, Tegina, Kagara and surrounding towns and villages will be interrupted from today Thursday Dec. 10th, 2020 till Monday 14th December, 2020.

This is as a result of the need to maintain the Kontagora 132/33kV transmission line serving the affected areas.

AEDC says during the exercise, the Kainji Line Maintenance crew of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, which handle the exercise will fabricate and replace the cross arms on tower 244 and 246, which had become necessary.

The distribution company appeals to its customers for understanding, assuring them that the maintenance exercise is intended to enable efficient service delivery.