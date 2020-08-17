Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai is currently playing host to President of the Christian Association, Olasupo Ayokunle.

They are at the government house, according to them on a peace mission to the state.

#HappeningNow: Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai is currently playing host to President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Olasupo Ayokunle. The CAN President is accompanied by clerics in the state, and other national executives of the association. pic.twitter.com/0dzkSzBZ63 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 17, 2020

The CAN President is accompanied by clerics in the state, and other national executives of the association.

In attendance are heads of security agencies in the state, cutting across the various formations.