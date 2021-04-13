The Ogun state police command has confirmed the release of a 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola who was abducted by gunmen who allegedly dressed in military camouflage in Obada-Oko area of Ewekoro Local government.

The command’s public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the boy was released by his abductors a moment ago and has since been reunited with his family members

The 13 year old boy was abducted by gunmen, about six in number, when they allegedly laid ambush at the entrance of their house located in Destiny Estate, Obada-Oko.

It was further gathered that the victim, his mother and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending a Church programme.

They were said to be hiding in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, pounced on the family when the boy alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate.