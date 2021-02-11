Residents in Enugu State have expressed worry over the increase in the price of kerosene from N195 to N235 per litre.

According to reports on Wednesday, prices increased in most filling stations from N195 to N235 per litre, although the product is available in almost all fuel stations.

The manager at a fuel station along Amaechi Road, Jude Ogbodo, confirmed that the increase commenced two weeks ago.

He said, “Here in our fuel station, we sell kerosene according to how we bought it, so we did not increase the price because we feel like doing so.”

Similarly, a fuel station manager on Agbani Road, who pleaded anonymity, said the price had gone up when compared to what was sold two weeks ago.

He noted that the product was sold for between N190 and N200 per litre before the recent price increase.

The manager expressed optimism that availability of the product would continue in spite of the price increase.

Residents are calling on Government to reduce the price as it continues to make it available, especially for the common man and their families.