Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris, has visited internally displaced persons in Arewa Local Government Area, offering financial assistance to rebuild villages burned by Lakurawa bandits.

The governor’s visit came after a recent attack on three communities in the area, resulting in 11 deaths and displacement of residents.

During his visit, Governor Idris pledged to provide necessary financial assistance to the IDPs to rebuild their villages to enable them return home.

The governor emphasised the importance of establishing a permanent Army base in the area to prevent future attacks revealing that the attackers came from Niger Republic, taking advantage of the communities’ proximity to the border.

The Chairman of Arewa Local Government Sani Aliyu explained that the attack occurred around the Rafin Tsaka axis, with the bandits burning Birnin Debe village and killing eight persons.

They also attacked DanMarke and Tambo villages, killing two and one person, respectively.

The governor’s visit was aimed at condoling with the affected communities and assuring them of government support promising to implement necessary security measures to enable displaced residents to return home and rebuild their destroyed houses.

The government also ordered the provision of 100 bags of millet and 100 bags of rice to serve as daily meals for the displaced persons along side enormous to the displaced persons for their welfare.

Donations were also received from the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, who donated 20 million naira and 100 bags of grains with Sen.

Yahaya Abdullahi, Kebbi North, donating 100 bags of rice and 2 million naira, while others provided rice, wrappers, and cash.