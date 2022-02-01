Kebbi govt increases cervical cancer screening to 35,000 beneficiaries

Kebbi state government has scaled up the number of women accessing screening for cervical cancer from five thousand to thirty five thousand women in the state.

Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu gave the approval to enable more women access to the screening to encourage early fight against cancer.

He said cervical cancer is devastating and requires prompt, deliberate and decisive action, in order to prevent and control it in women .

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, the governor said he believes that cancer is preventable and its early detection makes it easier to treat.

The statement also quoted the state commissioner for Health Jafar Muhammad saying the governor has also approved the engagement of a competent consultant to ensure the success of the program.

He said that , already , one hundred health workers across the state had been trained to facilitate the smooth running of the program.

He also appealed to all women in the state to take advantage of the program with a view to knowing their status.

He also called on traditional and religious leaders to sensitize the citizens particularly women towards leveraging on the free screening and treatment provided by the program .