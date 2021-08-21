As part of it’s efforts to support the security services in the fight against banditry Kebbi State Government has fabricated armoured personnel carriers for the military.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to Kebbi state Governor, Yahaya Sarki and made available to newsmen.

The effort by state Government is aimed at providing appropriate transport to security services for combat operations.

The vehicles painted in Army color, were produced locally by the Deputy Governor of the State, Samaila Yombe Dabai who is a retired military officer.

Mr. Yombe told newsmen , that the vehicles have been reinforced with hardened steel and suitable for battle with provisions for a driver , a gunner and space for extra troops.

He explained that the action was approved and supported by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu towards providing transportation to combatants as a major requirement in warfare in securing the lives and property of the citizenry.

The Deputy Governor described Kebbi State as the pace setter in the country in such innovative technology, which served as both cost effective measure and advancing Nigeria’s quest for technical know-how.

Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo) vehicles were remodeled into armoured personnel carriers with gun turrets through the engineering ingenuity of colonel Yombe.