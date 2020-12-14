The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted a truck loaded with weapons which were concealed in bags of rice.



This was announced by the Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, officers of the NCS, Federal Operation Unit, FOU, zone B, who were on patrol along the waterside, had seized a truck loaded with locally produced rice.

“Upon careful examination, the sacks were found to contain the weapons.”

He said the arms smugglers were coming from neighbouring Niger Republic before they were apprehended at Zamare/Yauri Axis of Kebbi State.

The PRO said that three persons were arrested and detained while a preliminary investigation is ongoing.

The items recovered include 73 locally made guns and 891 cartridges which were all hidden inside bags of rice.

The Nigerian Customs Service via its verified Twitter page also confirmed the incident in a series of tweets which reads;

Customs Seized Arms and Ammunitions

