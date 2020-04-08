Katsina state has reported its first case of the Coronavirus.

His case was announced by the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari who said the deceased operated a private health facility in Daura but visited Lagos and his home state, Kogi recently.

On his return, he resumed practice until he took ill and died on Sunday.

According to the governor, Yakubu had been hospitalised at the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital for about two hours before he died.

Masari confirmed that Yakubu’s blood samples had been taken to the National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja for COVID-19 test and the result came out to be positive.

The state emergency response team are already in Daura on a contact tracing mission.

All those who might have been attended to by the deceased in the hospital between when he returned from his trip and his death are being sought for.