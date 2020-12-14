Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, has confirmed that over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara are missing following an attack on the school by armed bandits.

The Governor disclosed this when he received a federal government delegation led by Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, on Sunday.

According to Aminu Masari, the number of students missing is not certain for now, but said over 300 of them have not been found.

“Based on the available records, we are still searching for over 300 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that have been kidnapped.

“We are still counting because more are coming out from the forest, and we are calling those parents that have phone numbers to find out whether or not their children have gone back home.

“As a government, we are yet to be contacted by any group or person responsible for the kidnap of the students.” the governor said.

Gunmen had invaded the school on Friday night, shooting into the air to scare away people in the area.

The school is said to have a population of around 800 students, and according to the police, when the gunmen attacked, some of the students scaled the fence to escape.

Isah Gambo, spokesman of the Katsina police command, had earlier said 200 students were rescued as of Saturday morning.

The president, who directed security agencies to ensure the rescue of the abducted students, urged parents whose children fled home during the attack to notify the school.