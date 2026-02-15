President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest sympathy to the government and people of Kano State following the devastating fire outbreak at Singa Market over the weekend, which resulted in significant damage to shops and the loss of properties worth millions of Naira. In a Sunday statement signed...

In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu had earlier demanded a situation report from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who described the incident as tragic.

President Tinubu ordered a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the inferno.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with traders and people of Kano State over the devastating fire outbreak at Kano’s Singer Market over the weekend.

“The fire, which started on Saturday evening, raged into Sunday morning, causing significant damage to the food market.”

The statement added, “President Tinubu, who had earlier reached out to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to obtain a situation report on the fire, described the incident as tragic.

“The President was particularly alarmed that the latest incident came less than two weeks after another fire destroyed dozens of shops and property at the same market.”

“President Tinubu directed a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the market fires, which often leave traders in despair,” the statement concluded.

TVC News previously reported that an evening fire outbreak had. razed several shops at the popular Gidan Glass section of Singa Market in Kano, just days before the commencement of Ramadan.

The fire, which started on Saturday, destroyed goods and property estimated to be worth billions of naira.

Firefighters, supported by other security agencies, were on the ground battling the remaining flames and preventing further spread.