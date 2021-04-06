Kano state government has slashed the salaries of political office holders in the state by 50 per cent for the month of March due to dwindling resources.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement, Tuesday said the action was due to shortfall in the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account.

He said the decision affected the governor, deputy governor and all public office holders in the state that included all commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants among others.

Malam Garba said that at the local government level, the salary slash affected the chairmen, vice-chairmen, elected councilors, supervisory councilors, advisers and secretaries of local governments.