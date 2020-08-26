The Nigeria Customs Kano/Jigawa Area Command has intercepted contraband food and agriculture items worth Eighty Million Naira.

The items were smuggled through illegal routes into Kano and Jigawa States. The premises of the Nigeria Customs Kano/Jigawa area command is occupied with items seized by the operatives. Among the items is a truckload of contraband food and agriculture products smuggled into the country through illegal routes in Kano and Jigawa States.

Comptroller of the customs, Nasir Ahmed who conducts journalists round the items says 1, 608 bags of 50kg with a duty paid value of N36 million, 567 jerrycans of 25 liters of vegetable oil, 53 bales of second-hand clothes

and 1, 842 bags of Fertilizer were intercepted with two months of operation.

Other items on display were 278 blocks of Indian hemp, 113 bags of foreign sugar, and 20 units of vehicles used in conveying the items. A tip-off had led to the arrest by customs officers, of fifteen persons in the state.

The Customs said the 15 suspects arrested in the period under review, had been granted administrative bail.

The customs Command insists that it would continue to hit hard on smugglers especially those operating within the Babura axis in Jigawa state.