Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has announced the total removal of the lockdown imposed on the state to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

The Governor says the move comes as the state continues to witness low number of positive cases.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje noted that the restriction of movement will now be between 10pm and 4am in the state.

The Kano Governor made the announcement during the state COVID-19 briefing held at Africa House, Government House.