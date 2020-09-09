The Kano State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed the Emirate Council Amendment Bill, 2020, which made the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, the permanent chairman of the council.

The House, presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa, adopted the amendment during its plenary.

Last year, the Assembly approved the creation of four new emirate councils, which brought the number of first-class emirs in the State to five.

The new emirates are Gaya, Karaye, Rano and Bichi, which joined the Kano Emirate Council.

The creation of the additional emirates by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje did not go down well with the deposed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and some prominent persons in the State, who opposed the development.

The Majority Leader of the House, Kabiru Dashi, said the amendment made provisions for the Emir of Kano to serve as the Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, thus, bringing the issue of rotation to an end.

He said in the new law, the number of Kingmakers had also increased from four to five members to allow for the free and fair election of a new emir whenever there was a vacancy.

Kabiru Dashi said that the amended law had also changed the title of the Council of Chiefs to the Council of Emirs.

The lawmakers after considering the amendment at the Committee of the Whole, adopted the amendment to the bill.