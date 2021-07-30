The Kaduna state government has filed fresh charges of Terrorism and Treasonable Felony against the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

This is barely 48 hours after Nigerians thought respite has finally come the way of the embattled IMN leader

Justice Gideon Kurada had on Wednesday discharged and acquitted El-zakzaky and his wife Zeenat, from the eight charges pressed against them by the state government for lack of merit.

However, not satisfied with the ruling, the state government on Thursday filed a fresh seven charges against the IMN leader at the Federal High Court.

The state Director of Public Prosecution, Daris Bayero, told reporters that the new charges bother on terrorism and treasonable felony against the state and federal government.

Advertisement

He further explained that some of the actions of the IMN leader upon which he is being charged with fresh allegations, dated back before 2015.

Mr. Bayero added that with the fresh charges, the court will consequently issue an order for the arrest of mr. Elzakzaky for him to answer the charges.