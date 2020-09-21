Adekeye said public offices would open on September 21 and September 22 but “there will be a public holiday on September 23 to honour his memory’’.

The statement was titled, “Kaduna declares three days mourning for late Emir of Zazzau”.

The emir died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday at the age of 84.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rights Concern on Monday expressed grief over the death of the Emir.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, also commiserated with the head of the Nigerian Muslim community, the Sultan of Sokoto and the Governor of Kaduna State over the death.

The remains of the monarch have been laid to rest at his palace in Zaria.

The late monarch who was the 18th Emir of Zazzau, was the Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Chiefs.

Shehu Idris was coronated the Emir of Zazzau on February 15, 1975, and has ruled Zazzau emirate for 45 years, before his death.