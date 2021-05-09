Three people were reported dead after bandits stormed the home of a scribe to the Ward Head in Golkofa, Jema’a Local Government Area, on Saturday night. The gunmen shot him, his wife, and his son’s wife.

In a press release, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the scribe’s son had survived but had suffered serious injuries.

Following the killing of a youth, Mr. Aruwan claims that a breakdown of law and order was avoided in Kachia city, the headquarters of the Kachia local government area.

Some enraged people organized and apprehended the alleged murderer, assaulting him with knives, clubs, and other lethal arms. In a jungle justice approach, he was also killed.

The Commissioner, also revealed that one person, was reported missing in Zonzon district, Zangon Kataf Local Government area.

Patrick Kambai, a commercial motorcyclist was reported missing by his father, since Thursday when he left home on his motorcycle, and did not return.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing in Golkofa village and described it as completely inhuman and ungodly. He prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security agencies to expedite action on the case.