Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from international duty with the Italian national team.

Turkey defender Merih Demiral also tested positive while with his national team and returned to Turin on a medical flight.

Meanwhile, the trio of Weston McKennie, Arthur and Paulo Dybala have been fined by police for violating coronavirus rules by attending a party. The players could also face club sanctions but no decision has been made.