The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has resolved to suspend its over two-month strike, effective from Monday.

JUSUN took the decision at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which just ended in Abuja.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had, at a meeting with JUSUN leaders on Tuesday, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad in attendance, urged the striking court workers to put an end to the industrial action in the interest of the country and the suffering court users.