Students of the University of Abuja on Monday blocked the popular Giri-Airport road in protest against increment in school fees.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the students described the increment as insensitive to their plights and the current economic realities.

UPDATED: University of Abuja students take over Giri-Airport road over alleged arbitrary school fee increase, accuse Vice Chancellor of insensitivity. pic.twitter.com/QRK1VtSXdV — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 1, 2021

They called on the management of the institution and the federal government to immediately revert to the old tuition payable by them.