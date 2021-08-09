Members of the People’s Democratic Party in the House of Representatives have called for the resignation of Uche Secondus as the chairman of the party.

They made the call on Monday in Abuja after a caucus meeting, citing the gale of defection in the party as major reason for their call.

Mr Secondus has been at loggerheads with some strong members of the party, especially governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, who had openly criticised the embattled national chairman over his inability to manage the party affairs and stop what he described as “needless distraction” in the party.

Although Mr Secondus’ tenure is due to end later this year, there are growing concerns over his ability to complete the tenure as more members of the party are now calling for his resignation.