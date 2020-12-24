A former Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, has been released from Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre.

He was released on Thursday after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja nullified the seven-year jail sentence handed down to him.

The appellate court had in its ruling, held that Okon Abang, the trial judge of a federal high court in Abuja, exhibited bias in Metuh’s case.

The trial court had on February 25, 2020, pronounced Olisa Metuh guilty on all counts of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Metuh on seven count of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.