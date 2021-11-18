Just In: NFF set to sack Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, Others

The executives of the Nigeria Football Federation and technical committee have declared they are not convinced Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr and his assistants should continue in their roles.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The call for the sack of Gernot Rohr has been loud and clear in the last coup of months of his inability to build a strong five years after he was appointed.

The recent recall of Odion Ighalo back into the team again renewed the call for his sack. Pundits have argued that there’s no need for the recall of the hitherto ex-international.