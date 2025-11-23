Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has led citizens in a special national prayer session, seeking God’s intervention over the growing insecurity and recent abductions affecting parts of the country. The prayer session was held during the Governor’s Weekly Citizens’ Engagement Programme in Yan...

The prayer session was held during the Governor’s Weekly Citizens’ Engagement Programme in Yankwashi Local Government Area. It comes at a time the nation is facing worsening security challenges, including the recent abduction of school girls in Kebbi and Niger States, and rising terrorist attacks across the northern region.

Governor Namadi said Nigeria needs both strategic action and divine guidance to overcome the current situation.

He explained that the special prayers were meant to unite citizens, strengthen national faith, and encourage renewed hope in the country’s future.

The Governor also used the occasion to call for unity, cooperation with security agencies, and collective vigilance from community members, especially in rural areas.

According to him, while government is stepping up collaboration with security agencies, the support of the people remains critical in defeating criminal activities nationwide.

The special prayer lasted about ten minutes and focused on peace, safety, and protection for schools, farmers and travellers.

With insecurity on the rise, Jigawa becomes one of the states taking spiritual and social measures to mobilize citizens.

Many Nigerians believe that strong security strategy, community support, and national prayers are key to restoring peace across the country.