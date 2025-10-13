After two years of war, the last of the surviving hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released from captivity and are now back in Israel. According to a live feed by CNN, a group of 13 hostages has just been escorted across the border by the Israeli military, after a group of seven […]...

After two years of war, the last of the surviving hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released from captivity and are now back in Israel.

According to a live feed by CNN, a group of 13 hostages has just been escorted across the border by the Israeli military, after a group of seven hostages was released earlier.

Hundreds of people in Gaza are awaiting the release of 1,718 Palestinian detainees held in Israel since October 7, 2023, as part of the first phase of the US ceasefire agreement.

250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences will also be released.

TVC previously reported that Hamas has handed over some of its last surviving Israeli hostages to the Israeli authorities, as part of the Gaza peace deal brokered last week.

A key step in ending two years of devastating conflict in Gaza as part of a ceasefire deal pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who landed in Israel to address the parliament.

