The Emir of Biu Emirate in Borno State, His Royal Highness Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu is dead.

He died Monday night at the Federal Medical Center (Federal Teaching Hospital), Gombe after a brief illness.

HRH Mai Umar was born on the 9th of November 1940 in Biu. He attended Kwaya Kusar Junior Primary School between 1947 and 1949 and Biu Central Primary School from 1950 to 1953. He thereafter proceeded to Hausari Primary School in Maiduguri between 1953 and 1955.

He was at various times a Veterinary attendant (1958), member representing Biu Emirate at the Borno State Council of Arts and Culture and District Head of Biu town from 1975 to 1989 when he became the Emir of Biu.

The late emir’s eldest son, Maina Mustapha Mai Umar, told TVC News that the current District Head and the Maidala of Biu that the late Emir left behind four wives and over seventy children with close to 200 grandchildren.