Former Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Olusegun Awolowo, has died at the age of 62.

His family announced his passing in a statement on Thursday, describing him as a devoted public servant, a committed family man, and a man of deep faith.

It said: “With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather- Olusegun Awolowo.

“He was the world’s most phenomenal husband, father and grandfather — steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family. A painfully loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment. He was a true family man, a great friend, a wonderful servant of God, and a deeply beautiful human being.

“He loved his family.

“He loved his work. He loved his country.

“And he lived every day with purpose, humility, and a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

“We are shattered by this loss, but forever grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”