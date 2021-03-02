The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Taraba State University chapter has declared indefinite strike after a meeting of the association.

The Chairman of the association in the state Dr. Samuel Shikaa, who briefed journalists shortly after the meeting said that the association settled for the action for failure by the state and the university management to meet up with the MoU signed with the association.

He listed some of their demands to include: the commencement of their contributory pension scheme and the prompt payment of their Earned Academic Allowance, EAA, among others.

Responding, the school’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Vincent Tenebe said 75% of the association’s demands have been met.

He dismissed claims that the government was not ready to comply with its part payment to the pension scheme.

He appealed to the agitators to consider the students’ interest and suspend the strike, adding that they can achieved their goal by not jeopardising the students’ future.

He lamented that the school has lost over 16 months to strikes by the association which he claimed were not justifiable.

