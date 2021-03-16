Injury-plagued Juan Martin del Potro has said “this is his year” as he targets a fresh comeback to tennis at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Del Potro, who won a bronze medal at London 2012 and silver in Rio de Janeiro four years later, when he was beaten in an epic contest against Britain’s Andy Murray, has undergone three knee operations since sustaining an injury at the Shanghai Masters in 2018, the last of which was in August 2020.

The Argentine may not have fully recovered yet but the former US Open champion says he is targeting the Olympics later this year for his much-anticipated comeback to the game.

The 32-year old confessed that different treatments have not led to a complete recovery but rather ups and downs and he said it pains him to watch tennis on the television.