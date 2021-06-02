The Joint Task Force(JTF) has arrested 10 persons in connection with the recent killings of security personnel in Essien Udim, Obot Akara, and Ikot Ekpene local government areas of Akwa Ibom state.

The arrest followed series of coordinated raids by the JTF including the army, the police, the Department of State Security Services(DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) on locations of criminal elements in the areas.

Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed the JTF also recovered several items including vehicles, arms, and ammunition from the suspects.

The CP said: ”It would be recalled that in the recent past, there had been series of senseless and unprovoked attacks on security agencies and formations, especially the Police leading to wanton loss of lives and property.

”This unacceptable trend of events necessitated the formation of a Joint Task Force (JTF), comprising of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS and NSCDC.

”Following coordinated raids on the locations of criminal elements at Ntak Ikot Akpan, Abama and Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas by the Joint Task Force, a total of ten (10) suspects who are directly linked to the killings of security Personnel and distruction of property were arrested, while the following items were recovered at different locations.”

He mentioned N63,330 was also seized from the suspects.

The CP urged the owners of the recovered vehicles to go to 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ibagwa with proof of ownership for identification and collection or contact the State Police Headquarter in Uyo. His words: ”Let me sincerely appreciate the immense contribution of the Nigerian Army and other sister Security Agencies.

We will continue to work as a team in securing Akwa Ibom State. ”I urge Akwa Ibomites to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation and never relent in being vigilant and giving timely information to the Police and other security agencies.

Our warm gratitude is also to the Government and good people of Akwa Ibom State”