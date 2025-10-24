Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says former President Goodluck Jonathan has not personally informed him of any plan to contest the 2027 presidential election. Wike made the clarification during a media parley with journalists in Abuja on Friday, reacting to reports that...

Wike made the clarification during a media parley with journalists in Abuja on Friday, reacting to reports that Jonathan was being urged to return to the political scene ahead of 2027.

“You’re the one telling me here. Jonathan has never told me; he has never called me one day that, look, I’m being pressured to run, what’s your thinking? If he calls me and asks me, I will be able to tell him my mind and what I feel,” Wike said.

The minister dismissed the circulating rumours as mere media speculation.

“I will not because you people put something on the pages of the newspapers — just like you said they flew me out of the country — then, I now assume it’s correct,” he added.

Addressing questions about the reported emergence of former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), as the consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike denied any involvement in the matter.

“I don’t know about Tanimu Turaki becoming chairman; maybe he becomes chairman for another faction — it’s not the PDP I know,” he stated.

Northern stakeholders of the PDP recently endorsed Turaki as their preferred candidate ahead of the party’s national convention slated for November 15–16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

However, Wike rejected the legitimacy of the planned convention, saying he would not be part of what he considers an unlawful gathering.

“How do you want me to attend a convention that I know by law that there is no convention?” he queried.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that former President Jonathan is facing mounting pressure to shelve any political comeback in 2027 and instead support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election efforts.