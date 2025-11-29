Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic and security reform agenda....

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic and security reform agenda.

The federal lawmaker, who is the founder of , University of Fortune, Igbotako,Okitipupa, Ondo State, said the President’s vision for a stronger and more secure Nigeria-particularly in the areas of economic restructuring and national security-requires the full support of every citizen.

Drawing insights from global military history, Senator Ibrahim noted that the United States has undertaken 469 military interventions since 1798, including 251 between 1991 and the present, underscoring the importance of strategic action in national survival.

“No nation enjoys absolute sovereignty. From pandemics to cross-border threats, global challenges demand collaboration and vigilance,” he said, praising President Tinubu’s proactive steps to secure Nigeria’s borders while stimulating domestic economic growth.

According to him, “The President’s vision ensures security, economic expansion, and opportunities for all. Love for our country must guide us through these defining moments.”

He urged Nigerians to unite behind the President’s agenda, emphasizing that patriotism and collective action remain critical for sustainable development, improved security, and Nigeria’s rising influence on the global stage.

Senator Ibrahim, a respected scholar of Modern War Studies and Security with specialization in international relations, military strategy, and national development, stressed that Nigeria stands at a pivotal point in its national journey.

With shared determination and support for ongoing reforms, he said, the country is well-positioned to strengthen its security architecture, grow its economy, and assert itself as a formidable force in world affairs.